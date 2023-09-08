Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.65

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $123.65 and traded as high as $168.95. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $168.75, with a volume of 5,219,281 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.02 and its 200-day moving average is $123.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $19,141,120,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

