Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

