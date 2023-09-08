Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,989,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Crown Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $88.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.