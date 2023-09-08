CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.21.
CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CSX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
CSX Stock Down 0.8 %
CSX stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.