CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.21.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

CSX Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

