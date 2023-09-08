Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 1,158 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 128.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

AVT stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

