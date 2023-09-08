Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 1,786 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1,395.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

