Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 294 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 226.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after acquiring an additional 184,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.89.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $239.84 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.22 and a 1-year high of $257.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.