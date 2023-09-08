Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $33,468,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $201.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.13. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $209.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

