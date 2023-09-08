Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,633 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

