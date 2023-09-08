Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 1,535 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1,370.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trimble by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trimble by 339.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 42.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $533,895. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Trimble Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $64.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

