Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 3,785 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1,305.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OI. Norges Bank bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,685 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 2,630.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 838,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in O-I Glass by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,659,000 after acquiring an additional 665,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.