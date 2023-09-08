Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,962 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 229,908 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 950,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Several research firms have commented on MOS. Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

