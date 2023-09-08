Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,144 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $473,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

NVT stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

