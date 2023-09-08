Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 2,019.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $21.06 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $149.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $66,731,373.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,608,761.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

