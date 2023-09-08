Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $83,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1,700.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE VMC opened at $215.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

View Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.