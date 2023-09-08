Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 6,063.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accolade were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Accolade by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,029,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $265,480 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $13.02 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

