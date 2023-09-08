Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $85,000 Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,064 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at about $674,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TROX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,324 shares in the company, valued at $564,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TROX stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.18%.

About Tronox

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.