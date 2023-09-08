Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 278.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $852,121.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,729,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.25.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.