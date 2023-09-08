Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $93,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 420.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,260,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,529,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $63.07 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 394.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,025.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

