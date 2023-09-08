Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 568.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Xencor by 48.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 388.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 65,587 shares during the last quarter.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

XNCR opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 112.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

