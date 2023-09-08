Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1,314.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

