Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $83,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,933,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 16.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 157.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 143,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.21 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1138 dividend. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

