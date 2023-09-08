Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $88,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,799,000 after acquiring an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ventas by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,916,000 after acquiring an additional 971,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,492,000 after acquiring an additional 167,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after acquiring an additional 907,148 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Ventas Stock Down 0.1 %

Ventas stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 224.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.