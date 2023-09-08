Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $93,000 in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $357.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.82. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

