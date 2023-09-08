Dark Forest Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,716,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 46.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth about $14,205,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weis Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE WMK opened at $63.84 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

