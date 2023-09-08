Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $88,000 Investment in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

