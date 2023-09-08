Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. The company had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 41,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $92,359.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,194.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 41,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $92,359.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,194.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,332,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,573. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

