Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 7,910 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 136.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Repay were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Repay by 620.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 2,124.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,615 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Repay by 767.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,137,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,113.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares in the company, valued at $706,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,759,722 shares of company stock valued at $13,528,106. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

