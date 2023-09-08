Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 341.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,787 shares in the company, valued at $416,367.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Group Stock Down 3.3 %

TGI opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $665.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

