Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 545.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

View Our Latest Report on TRV

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.