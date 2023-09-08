Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 1,681 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,514 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 9.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 859,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,691,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,335,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.