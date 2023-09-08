Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $82,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after buying an additional 65,803 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 121,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 614.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,524 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 36.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.