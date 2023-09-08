Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $90,000 Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ZEUS opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $58.84.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $569.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Stories

