Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Community Bank System news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBU. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Community Bank System had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 61.32%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

