Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2,178.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 254,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 243,798 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,846 shares of company stock worth $78,660 in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $243.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.