Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.