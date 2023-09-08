Dark Forest Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

