Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stake Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $58.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,403.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

