Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.45.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 7,812 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $781,278.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 184,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,485,948.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,226,530 shares of company stock valued at $116,974,543 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $96.68 on Friday. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1,675.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

