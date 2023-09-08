Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms recently commented on DROOF. Barclays boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 115 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 159 ($2.01) to GBX 183 ($2.31) in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 104 ($1.31) to GBX 113 ($1.43) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
