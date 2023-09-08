DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Shares Down 7.5%

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.68 and last traded at C$4.68. Approximately 411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.06.

DEXUS Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.38.

About DEXUS

(Get Free Report)

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.