Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 20,324 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.55% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $111,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average is $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.