Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 243,880 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Manulife Financial worth $111,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,949,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,474,000 after acquiring an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $406,195,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,346,000 after acquiring an additional 190,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,309,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,467 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.49 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

