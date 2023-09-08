Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 65,488 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of WestRock worth $107,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $194,739,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 30.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,277,000 after buying an additional 1,014,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 919,165 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2,279.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 714,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WestRock by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 575,259 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WestRock

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.