Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,572 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Apollo Global Management worth $106,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.52.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.