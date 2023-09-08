Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.89% of Novanta worth $107,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $160.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.28. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.02 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.56.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

