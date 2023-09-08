Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Chesapeake Energy worth $104,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5,980.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.
Chesapeake Energy Price Performance
Shares of CHK stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34.
Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.
Chesapeake Energy Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
