Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.36% of TriNet Group worth $113,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Amundi purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $474,166.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,856.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $54,701.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,096.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $474,166.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,125,856.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,432,735 shares of company stock valued at $367,189,511. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

NYSE TNET opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

