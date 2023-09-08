Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 106,738 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,738 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.00% of Andersons worth $111,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $4,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 66,688 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Up 0.2 %

ANDE stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $515,137.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,975.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $515,137.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,975.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,498 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $133,518.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,933.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,450. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ANDE. StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

