Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 118,918 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.93% of LCI Industries worth $109,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,887,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211,493 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,975 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 628,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,070,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.78. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.51.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Read Our Latest Report on LCII

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.